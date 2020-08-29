Vegas PBS general manager Tom Axtell to retire

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas PBS announced today that Tom Axtell is retiring from his post as general manager after 48 years in broadcasting — the last 26 years leading the public television organization.

In a Friday news release, Vegas PBS said Axtell will continue to serve as general manager through early October.

During his tenure at the station, Axtell led Vegas PBS through financial growth and built a new facility for the operation, adding new services along the way and embracing the Internet to further educational, cultural, civic engagement, and public safety missions.

A national search for his successor has begun.

“What a joy this work has been,” Axtell said. “Through the work of the station, I have come to know the people and organizations of Southern Nevada at a deep level and experienced periods of boisterous expansion and profound economic contraction. I have been uplifted by the generosity of our many donors.”

Under Axtell’s leadership, Vegas PBS has consistently placed in the top five most-viewed public television stations in the nation on an audience percentage basis. He recruited Emmy Award-winning staff whose local documentaries and regular series like Outdoor Nevada and Nevada Week promote tourism and discuss critical political issues.

Axtell has sought to engage Vegas PBS as a key communications and information partner for many Southern Nevada philanthropic, education, government, and economic development organizations through extensive community engagement events linked to television programming.

Axtell joined Vegas PBS as general manager in 1994 and led the station through the transition from a single channel, analog service to multichannel digital media organization.

Today, the station broadcasts award-winning content 24/7 across six wide screen channels including PBS, Vegas PBS KIDS, and Vegas PBS Create, plus Jackpot, Rewind and WORLD on Cox Cable. A 29 channel cable service for public schools, a resource library for special needs children and adults, and an online library of over 500,000 digital media videos and lesson plans have been created to serve educators.

“Our community can be confident that this station will continue to be a beacon of education, information, and entertainment due to the depth of skills and commitment of our staff,” Axtell said.

Axtell was elected to serve on the national PBS board of directors for 12 years. He is a past president of the Las Vegas Rotary Club and has served on several other local nonprofit boards. He received the Pillar of Public Broadcasting Award from America’s Public Television’s Stations in 2019 for the station’s work in education, public safety, and civic leadership.

“Donor support is the foundation of our ability to acquire and create quality programming that educates, inspires and uplifts,” Axtell said. “I have the utmost faith in the Vegas PBS management team to use their over 200 years of broadcasting, education, technology and management experience to keep the ship on course. I will continue to actively advise in any way necessary as the station transitions to a new president and general manager. I will miss Vegas PBS and cherish my time here deeply, and I look forward to being an Industry advisor and active grandfather.”