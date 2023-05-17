LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas local playing poker at Sunset Station Hotel and Casino in Henderson hit the jackpot Tuesday, taking home a six-figure sum.

A Las Vegas valley local identified as Mary scored a seven-card straight flush while playing Pai Gow Poker on Tuesday. The hand earns the “multiple property progressive jackpot,” netting Mary $172,270.

A seven-card straight flush is a hand containing seven consecutive cards in the same suit. In Mary’s case, an ace, king, queen, jack, ten, nine, and a joker, which is a wild card in this game. According to oceans11.com, the odds of getting a seven-card straight flush with a joker are 1,000 to 1.

According to Station Casinos, the progressive jackpot was reset to $14,300 after Mary’s big win.