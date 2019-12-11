Vegas lands huge technology convention, ‘Oracle’s OpenWorld’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas has landed another massive convention. “Oracle’s OpenWorld,” a technology convention, is moving here from San Francisco.

The annual meeting of software developers brings in 60,000 people from 145 countries, with an economic impact of $125 million.

CNBC says Oracle’s conventioneers complained that San Francisco hotels were too expensive, and also cited “poor street conditions.”

Oracle reportedly signed a three-year deal to hold the meeting at the Caesars Forum Convention space, which is set to open in April 2020.