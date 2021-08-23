Vegas Knight Hawks name, coach revealed ahead of IFL debut

HENDERSON (KLAS) – Southern Nevada’s brand new indoor football team will be called the Knight Hawks, the Foley Entertainment Group announced Monday.

The Indoor Football League expansion franchise will start playing in 2022 in the Dollar Loan Center, which is currently under construction in Henderson. The Knight Hawks will be the IFL’s 18th team.

We're the Vegas Knight Hawks and we're here to have a good time 🤘 pic.twitter.com/bvLblLghJK — Vegas Knight Hawks (@KnightHawksIFL) August 24, 2021

“Our organization is thrilled to be bringing another pro sports franchise to Southern

Nevada,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz. “Just like the Vegas

Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights, the Vegas Knight Hawks will be a team

built to support the community they play in.”

The organization also announced that the team has hired Mike Davis as their first head

coach in franchise history. Davis joins the Knight Hawks after serving as the Defensive

Line Coach for the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

The Knight Hawks will have geographic rivals with three IFL teams in Arizona and another coming to San Diego in 2022. The IFL is nearing the end of its 2021 regular season after having started play in April.