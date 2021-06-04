VEGAS IS BACK: Major 4th of July celebration planned along Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On June 1, Clark County officially dropped all COVID-19 restrictions and made a huge leap toward the return to normalcy.

Now, Las Vegas is ready to get this party started, once again.

On Friday, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority released the plans for a huge fireworks celebration set for the Fourth of July. The goal — to declare that the Entertainment Capital of the World is back open.

At 11 p.m. on July 4, fireworks will be shot off from the rooftops of ARIA Resort & Casino, Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Resorts World Las Vegas, The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod, Treasure Island Las Vegas and The Venetian Resort Las Vegas.

“The excitement throughout the destination is palpable, and we know the pent-up demand to visit is real,” said Kate Wik, chief marketing officer for the LVCVA. “We have been waiting for this moment to announce that once again, your ‘Only Vegas’ experience is waiting.”

Other fireworks throughout the Las Vegas valley on the Fourth of July weekend will include Plaza Hotel & Casino, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa & Casino and Lake Las Vegas.

In addition to this Fourth of July celebration, live entertainment is alive and well again on the Las Vegas Strip. A long list of acts and entertainers will grace the stages in the coming months, including:

Brad Paisley at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas – June 25-26

Mystère by Cirque du Soleil at Treasure Island Las Vegas – starting June 28

Shin Lim at The Theater at The Mirage – Thursday through Monday, starting July 1

“O” by Cirque du Soleil at Bellagio Resort & Casino – starting July 1

Bill Burr at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – July 2-3

Aces of Comedy at The Mirage Hotel and Casino: Tom Segura – July 2-3 Chelsea Handler – July 10 Bill Maher – July 16-17 Gabriel Iglesias – July 23-24 Jim Jefferies – July 30-31

Dave Chappelle at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 2-3

Illenium at Allegiant Stadium – July 3

Bruno Mars at Park MGM – July 3-4, 9-10, 23-24 (all shows sold out)

Miley Cyrus at Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas – July 4

Dave Chappelle and Joe Rogan at MGM Grand Garden Arena – July 8-9

Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium – July 10 (show sold out)

UFC 264 – Poirier vs. McGregor 3 at T-Mobile Arena – July 10

Paul Oakenfold at AREA15 – July 10

Criss Angel MINDFREAK at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – starting July 7

Usher at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace – July 16-17, 21, 23-24, 28, 30-31

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre at Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas – Aug. 26-29

