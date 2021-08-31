Vegas hosts annual national security conference

Attendees gather at the MGM Grand to discuss trends and best practices in the field of homeland security.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas is hosting the annual National Homeland Security conference at the MGM Grand. The meeting is an opportunity for Clark County to showcase how local agencies respond to emergencies when they occur.

Approximately 1,200 people, representing agencies from across the country are in town for the conference. Attendees include law enforcement, fire and rescue, and emergency management personnel, from nonprofit groups to federal agencies.

They will discuss emergency trends and best practices in the industry.

The theme this year is “resiliency,” a message near to the heart of those in the Las Vegas community.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck says his group will highlight specific examples – the 1 October massacre on the Las Vegas Strip and the valley’s response to the pandemic. Steinbeck will discuss how Southern Nevada continues to keep millions of visitors safe every year.

“We compete for funding – federal funding – all the time,” said Steinbeck. This is a chance for us to showcase what it is that we’re protecting in this community, how vital it is, and what it is that we do with the funding.”

This is the 14th year of the conference. Last year it was held virtually.