LAS VEGAS (KLAS-TV) – Golf courses across the state of Nevada have gotten the word they can reopen on May 1.

Golf is a one-billion-dollar industry in the state employing more than 17,000 people and features several state-of-the-art courses around the Las Vegas valley. With some COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, a lot of local club professionals are happy to see clubhouses open and golfers back on the courses.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Ron Futrell has the story.