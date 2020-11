LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights are wishing fans a Happy Thanksgiving! Everyone’s favorite guys pulled together a hilarious video set against the backdrop of New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

It’s turkey vs. knight, in a chase that spans from the sidewalks of Vegas to The Big Apple Coaster. While shenanigans abound, it seems the turkey escaped impending doom.

If you need a smile on this day of thanks, check out the video above.