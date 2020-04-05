Vegas Golden Knights will donate thousands of meals to local hospitals

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: The logo of the Vegas Golden Knights jersey during their game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on October 04, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, along with VGK players and staff, are doing what they can to help those working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic. The organization announced a new program that will provide over 7,500 meals to doctors, nurses and employees at local hospitals to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Donations came from the Foundation and select VGK players and staff, including William Karlsson, Jon Merrill and Deryk Engelland.

“Medical professionals throughout Las Vegas are battling this virus on the frontlines in an effort to keep our families and community safe. They are true examples of what it means to be a Knight. We’re proud to show our support for those working in healthcare across the Las Vegas Valley by providing thousands of meals over the coming weeks.” Vegas Golden Knights Foundation president Kim Frank said.

Beginning Monday, April 6, the team will provide 300 meals a day, five days a week, to preselected partner local hospitals for the next five weeks. Local chefs from MacKenzie River, located inside City National Arena, will make the meals.

The organization says other player contributions may be announced at a later date.