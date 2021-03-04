Vegas Golden Knights update 1 October banner at T-Mobile Arena with latest names of victims who died from injuries sustained that night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights is still doing everything it can to pay respects to and remember the lives lost from 1 October.

Recently the NHL franchise updated its banner dedicated to the victims with the lastest two names of people who passed away from injuries sustained that night.

“We recently updated our Vegas Strong banner at T-Mobile Arena in memory of Samanta Arjune and Kimberly Gervais, who both passed away from the injuries they suffered on Oct. 1, 2017. Their names along with two accompanying stars have been added to the banner, bringing the total number of individuals recognized to 60. When the original banner was raised to the rafters at the end of the 2017-18 regular season, we made the decision that the number 58 would never be worn by a player in our organization. This will still be the case as we move forward and we do not plan on removing other numbers from selection at this time. We will, however, continue to update the banner itself if appropriate. The lives of Kimberly, Samanta and all the victims from that tragic night will forever be with us in our hearts. Their light continues to shine bright. We are – and always will be – Vegas Strong.”

Samanta Arjune died from complications from the injuries she sustained during 1 October early last year, and Kimberly Gervais died in Nov. 2019.