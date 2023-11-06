LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are headed to the White House to celebrate the team’s 2023 Stanley Cup victory.

According to an announcement made Monday, President Joe Biden will welcome the Golden Knights to the White House on Monday, Nov. 13.

This visit will coincide with the teams’ road game on Tuesday, Nov. 14 against the Washington Capitals.

The Knights claimed the Stanley Cup in June after defeating the Florida Panthers in five games.

The visit will mark the second time a Las Vegas team visited the White House this year. The Las Vegas Aces visited in August to celebrate their first WNBA Championship win. The Aces went on to win their second WNBA championship in October.