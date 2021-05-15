Vegas Golden Knights to host pop-up vaccine clinic before Sunday’s game

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Go to a hockey game and get a vaccine! The Vegas Golden Knights are partnering with Immunize Nevada and Smith’s Food and Drug to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic before the team’s first playoff game on Sunday.
The pop-up clinic will be held at Toshiba Plaza, in front of T-Mobile Arena, on Sunday, May 16 before the 12 p.m. PT game against the Minnesota Wild.
Vaccines will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. PT.
Nevadans 12 years old and older are eligible to receive the vaccine. The organization says participants will receive a variety of team-branded items as part of the clinic, including a hat and exclusive sticker.
Masks are required to be worn at all times, the Vegas Golden Knights noted in a news release on Saturday.
In accordance with NHL protocols, all fans in attendance for games at T-Mobile Arena will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking. All guests over the age of two (2) are required to wear a mask.