LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will host Chance’s Party Brunch for the team’s practice ahead of game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The festivities will start at 8:30 a.m. outside of the main entrance of the City National Arena so fans can cheer on the players as they arrive for their 11 a.m. practice.

Outside of City National Arena, there will be a DJ, an inflatable rink, a poster-making station, food and drinks, as well as visits from Chance and other members of the VGK cast. Food will be provided by VGK team partners Taco Bell and MacKenzie River Pizza.

Inside the building, there will be enhanced security measures that will limit attendance to the first 250 fans, who will be identified by wristbands distributed by Golden Knights staff.

All fans must adhere to a bag policy allowing only small clutches less than 9”x6”x2.5”.

The attendance limit does not apply to shoppers at The Arsenal, although the bag policy will still apply.