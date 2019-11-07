Vegas Golden Knights to honor servicemembers during Military Appreciation Night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will honor our servicemembers past and present during Military Appreciation Night at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 13.

The event will take place during the Knights’ game against the Chicago Blackhawks at 7 p.m. It includes a Veterans Village hosted by Deryk Engelland’s foundation, Engo’s Heroes, and recognition of current and past military members throughout the night.

A special group will be in attendance, as the Knights announced they’ll host military members from Creech Air Force Base.

The squad will auction off signed, specialty camouflage jerseys they’ll wear during warmups, with all proceeds from the auction and 51/49 raffle benefiting the Folded Flag Foundation.

Fans who wish to support servicemembers can donate a VGK Worldwide membership box to deployed soldiers, sailors and airmen. The boxes are $100, plus a $20 flat rate shipping.

Diamond Resorts will present the game.