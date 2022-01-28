Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Lunar New Year with special jerseys

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Evgenii Dadonov, second from left, center Jonathan Marchessault (81) and center Chandler Stephenson (20) watch during the closing seconds in the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers won 4-1. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)-– The Vegas Golden Knights will be marking the Lunar New Year by wearing specialty jerseys during the Buffalo Sabres game warmup on Tuesday, Feb 1.

The specialty jerseys will be featuring players’ last names in Mandarin. They will also be signed and available for auction starting at 5:45 p.m. and concluding at the 10:00 minute mark of the third period.

Fans can visit by clicking here or texting “LunarNewYear” to 76278 to sign up and bid.”

Warmup puck” will also be for sale inside the arena after the game begins, with a limited number available for purchase outside Section 11.

The Golden Knights and Sabres are scheduled to play at 7 p.m.

2022 officially marks the Year of the Tiger in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Fund.