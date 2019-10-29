Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Halloween, Día de Muertos this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced Tuesday that the team will host a Halloween theme night on Oct. 31 as they face off against the Montreal Canadiens, and a Día de Muertos night on Nov. 2 when they play the Winnipeg Jets.

“As a team, we place immense value in celebrating the diverse cultures that make Las Vegas the great city that it is,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

Halloween and Día de Muertos are coming to The Fortress this week!



Read below for details on these two special nights 😃#VegasBorn | #LosVGK https://t.co/L2bEky0uHs — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 29, 2019

There will plenty of fun activities going on Thursday, for Halloween. Kids and adults are encouraged to dress up for the spooky holiday, as there will be costume contests at the game, as well as candy handed out from Smith’s Food & Drug stores.

T-Mobile Arena does have some limitations on the costume-wear:

ALLOWED: Face painting, costumes (unless vulgar or hazardous)

NOT ALLOWED: Masks (can be worn in the seats, but not when walking around the venue), helmets (unless made of foam, or for medical reasons), weapons of any kind (unless made of foam; foam firearm-type items NOT allowed), costumes with spikes or points, anything that could be considered vulgar

And just two days later on Nov. 2, VGK will celebrate Día de Muertos. Activities for this day include face painting, mariachi band participation in ‘March to the Fortress,’ and an auction of special warm-up VGK jerseys.

The Halloween game against the Canadiens will be Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. The game against the Winnipeg Jets is Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.