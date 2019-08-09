Vegas Golden Knights tickets on sale Monday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Vegas Golden Knights preseason single-game tickets go on sale Monday August 12 at 10am PT.

Ron Futrell of 8 News Now has the latest information on how fans can purchase tickets and the special promotions that will be offered. 4 bobble heads will be given out to fans during the preseason games. Mark Stone, Nate Schmidt, William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault will be featured.

Single game tickets to all regular season home games will go on sale to the general public Monday, August 19 at 10 a.m. PT.

All tickets can be purchased through the team’s website or by visiting http://vgk.io/dRiNV.