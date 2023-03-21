LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are teaming up with Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas and a local restaurant to help raise awareness and find homes in Southern Nevada for vulnerable pets.

All of the dogs which are available for adoption were originally rescued from Korea.

Adoptable pets rescued from Korea Credit: Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker Restaurant is also supporting the cause by holding the raffle and auction event at Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, March 26.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. and continue until 5 p.m.

Several Vegas Golden Knights players will be in attendance including Shea Theodore, William Karlsson, and Reilly Smith along with several adoptable dogs.

The event is free and open to the public.