Vegas Golden Knights team up to bring smiles to local students

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights kicked off National Children’s Dental Health Month by treating local students with special health tips this week with the help of the Future Smiles STEAM program.

Retired VGK player Deryk Engelland and Chance the team mascot joined together at Hollingsworth STEAM Academy and distributed 1,000 special smile bags to students, which included toothbrushes, toothpaste, and dental floss.

“We are trying to spread awareness and the importance of good dental hygiene,” Engelland said.

Hollingsworth STEAM Academy is one of over 50 schools that Future Smiles provides services through the Future Smiles Mobile School Sealant Program.