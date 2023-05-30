LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tickets to see the Vegas Golden Knights in game one of the Stanley Cup Final were put on sale to the public Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. The tickets were all sold within a few minutes.

Now anyone who wants to see the Knights in the final and doesn’t already have tickets will most likely log in to aftermarket sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats.

The tickets the team made available online Tuesday started at $399 per ticket. Prepare to pay more with aftermarket sites.

As of 2 p.m. on Tuesday, one hour after the official sale, the cheapest tickets on StubHub were standing-room only in the Hyde Lounge. This is the absolute top level of T-Mobile Arena and are all standing-room tickets. But if that’s OK, you will be spending $482 per ticket. Add in $105 in fees and you will be paying $487 per ticket.

Over on Vivid Seats, the cheapest tickets are also standing-room in the Hyde Lounge. Tickets here are currently going for $350 per ticket before fees and taxes.

If you wanted to enjoy the game and be able to sit down, the cheapest tickets on StubHub are currently in section 211, row M. These corner upper-level tickets will cost $503. Add in $115 in fees per ticket and the price tag jumps to $641.

On Vivid Seats, the cheapest seats are going for $453 plus fees in section 213, row J. Fees will be added to that.

Are you looking to go all out and sit on the glass, in the first row? Currently, someone is selling two tickets directly behind the penalty box for $7,995 each on Stub Hub. Want to sit directly behind the Panthers bench, be ready to spend $7,975 per ticket. Behind the Knights bench expect to pay — and this is really what someone is asking on StubHub — $9,215 per ticket, or $11,748 per ticket after fees.

Welcome to the Stanley Cup Final in Las Vegas in 2023.