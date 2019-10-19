Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Nevada Day, Kids Day

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where can you celebrate our beautiful state and the home team in one place? Easy: T-Mobile Arena! The Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate Nevada Day during a matinee game against the Colorado Avalanche.

On Friday, Oct. 25., you can revel in all things Nevada when the puck hits the ice at 3 p.m. Guests will receive City of Las Vegas and City of Henderson patches when they enter. The squad will debut a new look, and you’ll have a chance to snag one of these specialty jerseys during an in-game raffle.

Don’t forget about the kids! The Knights are also celebrating Kids Day on Sunday, Oct. 27, during their game against the Anaheim Ducks. Before the teams square off at 5 p.m., the kiddos will be able to delight in a free ice cream sundae in section 14. Extra fun will abound in the KidZone in section 4.

“We are all extremely excited to share these two days with our fans at T-Mobile Arena,” said Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz in a press release. “Nevada day is a great reminder of the significance of what it means to be Vegas Born, while Kids Day is a time to recognize and celebrate the families that attend Golden Knights games.”

For tickets, please visit the Golden Knights’ website.