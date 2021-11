LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired injured star center Jack Eichel from the Buffalo Sabres in return for Alex Tuch and Peyton Krebs and draft picks, according to a tweet from the team this morning.

The Golden Knights have acquired Jack Eichel and a conditional pick from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, and two conditional picks.



JACK EICHEL IS A GOLDEN KNIGHT!!! #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/T8hLG2BcZI — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 4, 2021

Several news outlets in Canada were first to report the trade early Thursday morning.

8NewsNow.com will livestream a news conference with VGK general manager Kelly McCrimmon at 8:15 a.m.

The Vegas Golden Knights acquired Jack Eichel and 2023 third round pick from the Buffalo Sabres for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, 2022 first round pick (top 10 protected), and 2023 third round pick | Puckpedia https://t.co/IcV1Qvray5 — Chris Maathuis (@sports8) November 4, 2021

The expectation is Eichel will have disc replacement surgery very soon. Recovery time varies. Everyone hopeful he will be back on the ice in 4 months. https://t.co/PzLx7H0jpC — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 4, 2021

