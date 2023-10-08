LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights players, coaches, and operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings at a private ceremony Sunday.

During the ceremony, which was held at the Wynn Las Vegas, the Golden Knights team received their rings as a commemoration of their 2022-2023 season.

The ring was created in collaboration with Jason of Beverly Hills and is filled with meaningful touches that connect to the season, the franchise’s history, and the team’s home town, Las Vegas.

Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship Ring (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills)

Vegas Golden Knights 2023 Stanley Cup Championship Ring (Credit: Jason of Beverly Hills)

The several features on the ring include about 12 carats of white and yellow diamonds, a detachable top that, when removed, reveals the interior of the T-Mobile Area, the team’s mottos, “Vegas Born” and “Always Advance” on each side, and 16 stars on the front of the ring, representing the team’s 16 playoff victories.

“Knowing the track record of Jason of Beverly Hills, I was confident that they could create a ring as distinctive as our city and as spectacular as the season this team put together,” Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said. “It’s clear they exceeded expectations and created a design I am sure our players, staff, and fans will cherish.”

Fans will be able to purchase a line of retail items inspired by the ring’s design starting Monday.

The Golden Knights will raise their 2023 Stanley Cup Championship banner before their season opener on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena against the Seattle Kraken.