LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Stanley Cup champions from the Vegas Golden Knights will take part in one of NASCAR’s most thrilling moments this month.

Goalie Adin Hill and forward William Carrier will be the grand marshals for the sixth annual South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 15, the speedway announced Thursday.

The duo will deliver the most famous words in motorsports as they deliver the command to start engines for the race.

“This will be so cool,” Carrier said. “I’m all about fast cars and speed and I’ve been to the races before, but this will be an incredible experience for me and Adin to hear those engines fire up. I can’t wait!”

Earlier this year, the Vegas Golden Knights brought home the Stanley Cup in the team’s sixth year. During the playoff run, Hill became the driving force in the net posting a pair of shutout performances during the postseason.

Carrier is one of five remaining original Golden Knights. He scored two goals and had four assists during the championship run.

The players join an impressive list of grand marshals to deliver the command at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, including Bryce Harper, Carroll Shelby, Mark Wahlberg, Tim Allen, Marcus Allen, Cole Hauser, Derek Carr, Kim Kardashian, Rascal Flatts, Brent Musburger and Dana White.

For the second year in a row, the Speedway annual fall NASCAR weekend will offer fans a free Friday that will kick off with a NASCAR Cup Hauler Parade on Friday morning, followed by Xfinity practice and qualifying later that day.

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit the Las Vegas Motor Speedway website.