Vegas Golden Knights partner Lifeguard Supplies assist valley residents with purchasing household items at reduced prices

LAS VEGAS — The Vegas Golden Knights partner Lifeguard Supplies – a BT Supplies West company – announced Thursday, their second event to help Las Vegas Valley residents purchase household items at reduced prices. Lifeguard Supplies will help residents purchase household items that have been challenging to find due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lifeguard Supplies has added new items to their website exclusively for Nevada residents. The reduced price household items consist of: toilet paper, paper towels, and hand sanitizer.

The items can be purchased through Lifeguard’s website, www.lifeguard4nv.com. There is a limited number of items available for purchase, and there will be a two orders per customer limit.

Orders placed from Thursday, April 16 through Sunday, April 19, can be picked up outside City National Arena on Monday, April 20, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Vegas Golden Knights staff volunteers and Lifeguard Supplies staff volunteers will assist in the pick-up.

To ensure safety and social distancing, customers will not need to leave their vehicles during pick-up. Vegas Golden Knights and Lifeguard Supplies staff volunteers will verify identification and order confirmation and then load the orders into the vehicle to ensure an efficient, safe, and quick distribution process. Customers must have identification and proof of purchase to claim an order.

Twenty percent of all of the profits will be donated to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation will, in turn, support the United Way of Southern Nevada in their efforts to assist Nevadans who are feeling hardships related to COVID-19.