LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights earned two nominations for the 2023 ESPYS and the Las Vegas Aces earned four as both teams took home championship titles during their 2022-2023 seasons.

The Las Vegas Aces were nominated for “Best Team”, A’Ja Wilson was nominated for “Best Athlete in Women’s Sport,” and “Best WNBA Player,” and Candese Park was nominated for “Best WNBA Player.”

The Golden Knights were nominated for “Best Team” and Jonathan Marchessault was nominated for “Best NHL Player” after he was named the 2023 Conn Smythe Trophy winner.

Marchessault became the first undrafted player to win the award which is given to the player most valuable to his team during the Stanley Cup playoffs. Marchessault finished the season tied for the NHL lead in goals with 13 total, second overall in points totaling 25, and first in plus-minus through 22 games with over 17.

Fans can cast their vote for the Vegas teams by clicking this link. The ceremony will broadcast live on Wednesday, July 12 at 5 p.m.