LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just when you thought you couldn’t fall anymore in love with the Vegas Golden Knights, they go and release a team introduction video that’s nothing short of pure gold.

Just sit right back and you'll hear a tale… 🏝#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/bWjOTN3yQ7 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) October 2, 2019

The video is set to a theme of “Gilligan’s Island”, and we’re all for it. Check out the video in the Tweet above for the perfect way to get you over the hump on this Hump Day.

The Knights will hit the ice at T-Mobile Arena tonight at 7:30 p.m. in their home opener against the San Jose Sharks.