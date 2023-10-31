LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of Las Vegas valley residents are getting free gas Friday morning thanks to a partnership between the Vegas Golden Knights and Smith’s Food & Drug Stores.

Cars began lining up hours before the “Gas Up” event was set to begin at Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson at 845 E. Lake Mead Parkway, on Friday, Nov. 3.

The event will be the fourth gas donation event between the Vegas Golden Knights and Smith’s. The event, which started at 8 a.m. is open to all fans.

The first 400 vehicles will be given $50 of free gasoline. Participants will be greeted by members of the Golden Knights organization, including members of the VGK cast.

Additionally, the price of gasoline at that particular Smith’s location will be lowered by 20 cents all day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday when customers use their Smith’s rewards card.

Fans are limited to one visit.