LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation is teaming up with Vitalant to host a 1 October Memorial Blood Drive this Sunday.

According to a release, the blood drive will be held on Sunday, Oct. 1 at City National Arena, located at 1550 South Pavilion Center Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The blood drive is being held in honor of the victims and first responders on the 6th anniversary of the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip on Oct. 1, 2017.

Donation appointments are recommended. To make an appointment, visit the Vitalant website.

The release stated that select members of the Golden Knights organization, including team broadcasters and VGK Alumni Association President Deryk Engelland, will be present during parts of the day to donate blood, greet fans, and support those who were impacted by the tragedy.

In appreciation for giving blood, all donors will receive a Golden Knights gift.

“The 2017 Las Vegas tragedy is a constant reminder that is it the blood already on the shelves that saves lives in emergencies,” the release stated. “Going into the weekend, donors of all blood types are critically needed, especially Type-O, the universal blood required in emergencies and traumas.”

Donors are required to park in the Las Vegas Ballpark parking lot. Donors should follow signs to the parking lot east of City National Arena.