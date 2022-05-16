LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Golden Knights fired Coach Pete DeBoer on Monday. He was the franchise’s second coach.

This was the first year the Golden Knights did not make the playoffs.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon released the following statement:

We would like to thank Pete DeBoer for his commitment to the Vegas Golden Knights

over the past three seasons,” said Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly

McCrimmon. “Since joining the organization, Pete and his staff have guided us through

some of the most unique and challenging circumstances we’ve witnessed since our

franchise entered the NHL. After lengthy discussions over the last two weeks, we believe

that a new coach will put us in the best position to succeed next season.

GM Kelly McCrimmon

DeBoer was hired the same day the team’s first coach Gerard Gallant was fired.