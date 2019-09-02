Vegas Golden Knights fans renew vows with the help of Ryan Reaves

There are still a few weeks left before the Vegas Golden Knights hit the ice for some preseason action. But that’s not stopping player Ryan Reaves from staying in the spotlight.



Reaves officiated a vow renewal ceremony for couple Laura and Justin Long. Their families and friends in the crowd all sported Vegas Golden Knights jerseys and hats. Everyone — celebrating one team, and one love.

The Longs have been married for four years. They are huge Golden Knights fans, and that is why they signed up for a contest to have Reaves at their ceremony. They won — and now, they can this moment to the very Vegas history.



“We got married after 39 days, and we’ve still been together for four plus years,” Laura Long said. “It’s really cool that he got to be here and celebrate our love with us.”



Justin Long added, “These guys came in here and what they’ve done for this town and what they’ve done for the community is just unparalleled to anything I’ve ever seen.”



Reaves says this is another way to show fans he cares.



“I always love doing this stuff,” Reaves said.



In fact, Reaves has kept busy all summer — going to events, working on his beer, and appearing in commercials for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.



“This is the first time that I haven’t gone back to Winnipeg for a summer in my 9 year career, so we’ve set up shop here, we’re calling this home, we want to get involved in the community,” Reaves said.



While Reaves prepares to get back of the ice this fall, the Longs are happy with Reaves’ performance at the altar.



“Reverend rookie of the year, for sure,” Laura Long said.