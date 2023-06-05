LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas valley was in celebration mode after the Vegas Golden Knights pulled out another win in game two of the Stanley Cup Final.

Fans gathered Monday afternoon at the Water Street Plaza, a perfect spot to watch the game on the big screen.

“I love the Knights. Go Knights Go,” Golden Knights fan, Angela said.

Michaela moved to Las Vegas two years ago and said the team brings a real sense of community that reminds her of home back in Hawaii.

“The fan base is great, and we always have a good time,” she added.

It was also a family affair as most fans also brought their kids out to watch the game.

“We are huge Golden Knights fans. I was born and raised in Vegas and my son’s middle name is Knight after the team,” Eddie Torres said.

After the game, 8 News Now asked fans if they saw this win coming and their expectations for game three on Thursday.

“I didn’t expect us to win by that many, but I’m glad we did,” fan Stephanie Tuggle said.

“I expected Vegas to win and the fact that they were able to get this far ahead this fast and maintain that lead was great,” fan, Kyle Frett shared.

The Golden Knights watch party will continue at the Water Street Plaza on Thursday, with an expectation for an even bigger turnout since the Knights will be in Florida battling it out in game three.