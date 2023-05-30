LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A steady flow of fans flocked to the Arsenal Pro Shop at City National Arena, the Golden Knights practice facility, on Tuesday, May 30 following Monday night’s blowout game.

The Knights clinched the Western Conference on May 29 beating the Dallas Stars. The Vegas Golden Knights will head to the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday, June 3.

The line at the official team store extended all the way around the inside of the store. Young and old alike were excited to see the team advance and couldn’t wait to get their hand on some new gear.

One of the top items flying off the shelves included the Western Conference Champs t-shirt and hats.

The Arsenal is open all this week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and they’ll continue to stock the shelves with conference champs items up until the finals.