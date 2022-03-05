Excited to continue our sponsorship with @CaesarsEnt 🤝https://t.co/CBRZKFpRFi — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On March, 4 the Las Vegas Golden Knights announced a multi-year extension to their partnership with Caesars Entertainment.

Golden Knights president, Kerry Bubolz, stated in a press release that “We’re excited to be continuing our growth with Caesars Entertainment.”

Caesars is the official casino partner and sportsbook for the Golden knights. Fans who place their bets with Caesars Sportsbook will be rewarded through their loyalty program.

The extension will also include supporting partnership by Caesars in the Golden Knights learn-to-play programs, as well as a presenting partnership with the Golden Belles.