LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights are enhancing security measures during the team’s practices at the City National Arena for the Stanley Cup Final.

Beginning June 2, attendance at practice will be limited to the first 250 fans, who will be identified by wristbands distributed by Golden Knights staff. All fans will pass through a required screening and adhere to a bag policy only allowing small clutches less than 9”x6”x2.5.

These enhanced security measures are required by the NHL and will be in effect for all practices at City National Arena during the Stanely Cup Final.

The attendance limit does not apply to shoppers at The Arsenal however, the bag policy will apply to The Arsenal.

The City National Arena’s doors will open at 8 a.m. each day.

The Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to practice at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 2 at City National Arean in Summerlin.