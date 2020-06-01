Vegas Golden Knights donate 13K meals to medical professionals, first responders during pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights donated over 13,000 meals to medical professionals and first responders since beginning its meal donation program seven weeks ago.

On Monday, the organization concluded its food donation program and announced it was able to provide 13,450 hot, ready to eat meals to those working on the front lines of the pandemic across the valley.

The Golden Knights began donating meals in April as a way to thank and support those working tirelessly to stop the spread of COVID-19. They provided meals to preselected local hospitals five days a week.

The program was originally planned to run five weeks, the organization says, but was extended with the assistance of generous donations to the foundation and organization partners.

The majority of the meals were prepared and provided by MacKenzie River Pizza inside City National Arena.