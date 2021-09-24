Vegas Golden Knights announce plans for ‘Knights Salute’ initiative

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights announced Friday, updated plans for the organization’s Knight’s Salute season ticket member community recognition program that was first announced in 2020.

The program allows season ticket members to purchase additional home game tickets for deserving individuals and groups in the community.

The initiative will officially launch during the team’s four upcoming preseason games at T-Mobile Arena.

All four contests are listed below and will begin at 7 p.m. PT.

Sept. 26, Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks

Las Vegas teachers and support staff

Sept. 28, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche

Local members of the National Guard

Oct. 1, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Los Angeles Kings

First responders from Las Vegas

Oct. 7, Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes