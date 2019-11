LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Friday, Nov. 29 — it’s not only a gameday for the Vegas Golden Knights — it’s also Black Friday, or as Knights fans like to call it, “Gold Friday.” And of course, that means deals on VGK merchandise.

ARE YOU READY FOR GOLD FRIDAY???https://t.co/DioP9zfTfr — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2019

On Friday, the arsenal and the armory will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at City National and T-Mobile Arena. The first 500 fans at City National get a free poster.

the early bird gets one of 500 limited edition VGK posters for FREE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/YwMwhBsN6g — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 26, 2019

Chance the mascot, along with the Golden Knight will also be there to get in on the action and greet fans.