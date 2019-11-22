Vegas Golden Knights and local junior high team up for STEM program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Greenspun Junior High School students had a unique lesson in STEM during a field trip to City National Arena. They learned all about the science and mathematics behind hockey with the Vegas Golden Knights.

The team put its skills on display to showcase how each branch of STEM plays out during their time on the ice.

The students have been working on the Golden Knights’ STEM program for the last two months. The squad’s staff talked to the students about employment and career opportunities in hockey that incorporate STEM skills.