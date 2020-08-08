Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche meet in seeding round

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 08: Jon Merrill #15 of the Vegas Golden Knights skates on the ice during a break in the third period of a game against the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena on October 8, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 4-3. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Golden Knights will face off in their last round robin game Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche.

Both Vegas and Colorado each won their first two games in the NHL bubble, so now both teams are fighting for the Number 1 seed in the first round of the playoffs.

The Golden Knights are going into this game determined and ready. The Avalanche won both games against Vegas in the regular season, before the pause.

“They caught us on some bad nights. We expect that to change, just one of those teams that really got us this year and the best thing we can do against a team like that is defend smart and quickly and really try to slow them down through the neutral zone,” Knights right winger Reilly Smith said during a news conference Friday.

Despite the two losses during the season, the Knights became the Pacific Division champions, with a 39-24-8 record. The Avalanche took second in the Central Division during the regular season, with a 42-20-8 record.

The two teams with face off in the West Conference seeding round at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on Saturday at 12 p.m. PST.

Robin Lehner will start in the net for the Golden Knights.

If the Golden Knights win this final round robin game against Colorado, the team will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round. If the Knights lose the game Saturday, they’ll play the Arizona Coyotes.