Vegas Golden Knights, American Red Cross encourage people to donate blood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Although an upcoming blood drive at City National Arena has no more available appointments, the Vegas Golden Knights and American Red Cross are encouraging people to make an appointment to donate blood at other sites.

The blood drive at City National Arena will not accept walk-ins. Only those already with a Friday appointment will be given access.

According to the American Red Cross, the Las Vegas community has being very supportive by making appointments to donate blood but there is an ongoing effort to ensure there will be a stable supply throughout the pandemic. If you would like to donate at one of the valley’s sites, you can click here to make an appointment.

“During these unprecedented times it’s easy to feel helpless, but something as simple as taking a few minutes out of your day to donate blood can make a world of difference for your community,” said Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz.

Donors of all blood types are needed, especially those with type O negative, which is a universal blood type.