LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Inspired by groups of pom-pom squads across the country, one local woman set out to do something unique in our city. With just a little self-admitted polishing the Vegas Golden Gals are celebrating their golden years in style.

In a city that dazzles at night, what better than gold pom-poms and glittery shoes to glam up the days?

“We want to sparkle and shine for Vegas,” said Belinda Potts, Vegas Golden Gals Founder. “I didn’t care if they could dance or march or whatever.” She just wanted to have some fun with a purpose. “These are my magnificent seven.”

Potts started the group just a few months ago. They are still welcoming new members and their performance schedule is quickly filling up.

“That was one of my goals, to get seniors out there moving, having fun, making new friends and entertaining people, spreading the joy,” said Potts.

That is exactly what the Vegas Golden Gals are doing. Showing off their cool moves at the Las Vegas Day parade.

Vegas Golden Gals performing.

“It was fun, it was a lot of fun. I haven’t done a parade in 50 years,” said Dixie Williams, Vegas Golden Gals pom-pom squad member.

However, it is so much more than that to the Vegas Golden Gals, it is part of their journey.

“I’ve got a couple cancer survivors, I’ve got a girl with a pacemaker, a girl with a port. I’ve got one with two new knees,” said Potts.

Williams joined the group just two months after receiving a pacemaker. “you can’t let it stop you, you have to keep living.” said Williams.

Williams’ doctor told her that she could not raise her arm above her head or do any repetitions, but that does not stop her so she improvises. “I have to kind of count out differently than they do.”

“Just to see these girls out here doing this, I get teary-eyed every time,” said Potts. However, they don’t just do it for themselves.

“We’re still trying to get more sponsors to help us with our costumes and this and that. Once we become a non-profit then we will be raising money for Alzheimer’s,” said Potts.

When asked why they chose Alzheimer’s, Potts responded with “why not?”.

A pom-pom squad, but more than that they are friends and survivors.

“Tomorrow’s never promised. So, you just have to grab it and do what you can. You can’t let it slow you down,” said Williams.

You can see them at the Summerlin Patriotic Parade on July 4. They have also been asked to appear at an upcoming Las Vegas Lights game, the Aviators, the Senior Olympics, and of course the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in October. If you would like to join the group or learn more visit Vegas Golden Gals.