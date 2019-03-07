VEGAS FUGITIVE: U.S. Marshals searching for convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton

Convicted sex offender Antoine Mouton is missing and U.S. Marshals are searching for him.

Due to his aliases and history of disappearing, this Vegas fugitive may be tough to track down. Antoine Mouton was a pimp.

According to court records, a victim said she worked for him since she was 13 years old.

He was convicted after a 2005 arrest for sex trafficking of a child and since then he’s had several chances to be a free man but he just hasn’t followed the rules.

“He’s had multiple, multiple chances to try to get things right but he just chooses not to,” said a U.S. Deputy Marshal, who will not be identified since he works undercover.

Mouton has to register as a sex offender for life. In 2011, court records reveal he didn’t. In 2012, he was arrested in Reno for robbery and running a financial forgery lab. In 2015, he was sent to a halfway house in Las Vegas after serving time in prison. Later that year, he disappeared again.

And then he was given another chance. But according to a deputy U.S. marshal, Mouton is nowhere to be found.

Reporter Vanessa Murphy: “Does he know you’re looking for him?”

Deputy Marshal: “I’m sure he does.”

The deputy marshal says Mouton has at least 14 different aliases. But he also has tattoos on his face which may help people recognize him.

The U.S. Marshals have three Las Vegas addresses tied to Mouton. The 37-year-old has connections in both Nevada and California.

And Clark County court records reveal several other run-ins with the law.

“So, he’s well known around the city,” said the U.S. Marshal.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Antoine Mouton, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at (702) 388-6958. You can also call Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555 to remain anonymous.

So far, three of the fugitives profiled in this “Vegas Fugitive” series have been caught after tips to law enforcement from our viewers.