VEGAS FUGITIVE: David Dades, Jr.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals believe David Dades, Jr. is hiding out in southern Nevada, so authorities want to alert the public. Dades is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.

The U.S. Marshals don’t know his exact location right now. They believe he’s in the Las Vegas valley, and they have strong leads.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Alfredo Despy took the I-Team to two locations where his team believes Dades could be hiding out. One was in the northwest valley, while another was in Henderson.

An arrest warrant was issued out of Nye County this month for Dades for sexual assault, child abuse, and other charges. Investigators say they believe family and friends are harboring Dades.

“I do believe that people are helping him, some of ’em might be family members, some of ’em can be friends,” said Deputy Alfredo Despy, with the U.S. Marshals. “The problem with that is, that’s aiding a fugitive. That could be charged with obstruction of justice.”

Despy says Dades has a violent criminal history and could be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals or Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555. You can also reach the U.S. Marshals at 702-388-6355.