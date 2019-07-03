Vegas Fugitive: Christopher Johnson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Marshals are asking for your help to find a fugitive.

8 News Now viewers have answered the call to help before. After several of the I-Team’s Vegas Fugitive segments were aired, tips have come in leading to arrests.

This latest fugitive, Christopher Johnson, is wanted for violating probation, within the first five days after leaving prison, according to the U.S. Marshals.

He served time for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“He was sentenced for 30 months with three years of probation. He got out this year. He was supposed to report 72 hours upon his release, which he failed to do,” said a deputy U.S. Marshal, who is not being identified due to the nature of his work.

Now there’s a warrant for Johnson.

The deputy says Johnson’s last known address was at at and apartment complex in Green Valley and he believes Johnson is likely still in Henderson.

The U.S. Marshals are releasing a wanted poster in hopes that the public can help track him down.

“He has multiple charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, domestic violence, grand larceny,” the deputy said.

The U.S. Marshals are asking anyone with information about the 35-year-old man to contact them or call Crimestoppers at (702) 385-5555. The U.S. Marshals can be reached at (702) 388-6355.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-6 inches tall and 150 pounds with at least one tattoo on his face.