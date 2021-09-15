VEGAS FUGITIVE: Arthur Wilson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The U.S. Marshals are asking for help in tracking down a fugitive bank robber Arthur Wilson.

Court records reveal Wilson robbed two banks in colorado in 2015 three days apart. He received a 41-month prison sentence followed by a three-year supervised release. But in August, Wilson violated the terms of his release and disappeared, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

“Mr. Wilson knows he’s being searched for, so we understand he’s going to be a little more difficult to find,” said a deputy U.S. Marshal who asked not to be identified due to the nature of his work. “He’s going to change his patterns.”

The marshal says his team received information Wilson is currently in Southern Nevada near the Las Vegas Strip.

“We have a little bit more urgency with Mr. Wilson due to the nature of the offenses,” the marshal said.

Wilson has a criminal history in at least two states: Colorado and Idaho. U.S. Marshals say Wilson has arrests for four robberies on his record, along with drug charges.

The U.S. Marshals are asking for any tips from the public to help locate Wilson, but they also warn people shouldn’t make contact with him due to his dangerous past.

Wilson is 5’11” and approximately 190 lbs. According to the U.S. Marshals, Wilson has multiple tattoos covering his arms and chest. If you have information on Wilson or his whereabouts, you are urged to call the U.S. Marshals at 702-388-6355.