LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Fright Nights will be presenting its Summer of Screams haunted attraction event July 15 and July 16 at Opportunity Village.

The event will be a preview of the fall fright night and will feature two main attractions: Nightmare Manor and Clown Invasion in 3D. Live entertainment, slideshow performers, and other attractions will also be there both nights.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit nonprofit Opportunity Village, which serves community members with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Tickets start at $20, and fast passes are available for $10. The first 1,000 attendees will receive special wristbands to visit on the Sept. 30 opening day. To buy tickets, visit this link.