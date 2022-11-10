New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: There’s no shortage of high-profile concerts and performances. 8 News Now has compiled a list of shows you can attend to ring in 2023. Artists announced for New Year’s Eve performances in Vegas so far include Gwen Stefani, The Killers, Tenacious D, Bush, Sugar Ray, Bruno Mars, Kevin Hart, and more!

This page will be updated as more events are announced.

Gwen Stefani

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 14: Gwen Stefani performs onstage during Spotify Celebrates Wrapped with “A Totally Normal Party for 2021” featuring a special performance by Gwen Stefani on December 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Spotify)

The Venetian Theatre will host Gwen Stefani in two New Year’s performances. One takes place on Friday, Dec. 30 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets start at $139.94 and are available at Ticketmaster, VenetianLasVegas.com, The Venetian Resort box office, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469. So … “What You Waiting For?”

The Killers

US singer Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs on the second day of the Benicassim International Music Festival (FIB) in Benicassim on July 20, 2018. (Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSE JORDAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Somebody Told Me” that Las Vegas locals The Killers were headlining a New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2023. The iconic rock band will perform at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. Tickets are available at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets start at $150.

Fremont Street Experience

NEW YORK – APRIL 8: Singer Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray performs during the first show of their “Make Every Mile Count ” tour at the BB King Blues Club on April 8, 2004 in New York. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble and more are promised for the New Year’s Eve celebration being dubbed the “Time Of Your Life Festival.”

Tickets are available online for the event, Pre-sale prices are $50 and concertgoers must be 21 years or older to attend. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are encouraged to wear ”their best, most outlandish outfits and ring in the new year in style.”

Tenacious D

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Kyle Gass and Jack Black perform on stage during the Tenacious D concert during the Rock in Rio 2019 at Cidade do Rock on September 28, 2019 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will rock the Virgin Hotels for performances on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. and then on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available via AXS and start at $75.

Bruno Mars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Bruno Mars will be conjuring some “24K Magic” at Park MGM. The pop and R&B superstar will perform at Dolby Live on Friday, Dec. 30, and on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9:00 p.m. VIP and luxury packages are available at the MGM Resorts website, so take a look now if you don’t want to get “Locked Out Of Heaven.”

Kevin Hart

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s “Me Time” at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

Comedian Kevin Hart will be holding a “New Year’s Eve Experience” at Resorts World. The shows will be on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to the special event are available at the Resorts World Las Vegas website.