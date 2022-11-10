New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas: There’s no shortage of high-profile concerts and performances. 8 News Now has compiled a list of shows you can attend to ring in 2023. Artists announced for New Year’s Eve performances in Vegas so far include Gwen Stefani, The Killers, Tenacious D, Bush, Sugar Ray, Bruno Mars, Kevin Hart, and more!
This page will be updated as more events are announced.
Gwen Stefani
The Venetian Theatre will host Gwen Stefani in two New Year’s performances. One takes place on Friday, Dec. 30 and the other on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets start at $139.94 and are available at Ticketmaster, VenetianLasVegas.com, The Venetian Resort box office, or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469. So … “What You Waiting For?”
The Killers
“Somebody Told Me” that Las Vegas locals The Killers were headlining a New Year’s Eve performance to ring in 2023. The iconic rock band will perform at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. Tickets are available at www.cosmopolitanlasvegas.com or by calling (800) 745-3000. Tickets start at $150.
Fremont Street Experience
Bush, Sugar Ray, The Wailers ft. Julian Marley, Sugarhill Gang, All-4-One, Tag Team, DJ Skribble and more are promised for the New Year’s Eve celebration being dubbed the “Time Of Your Life Festival.”
Tickets are available online for the event, Pre-sale prices are $50 and concertgoers must be 21 years or older to attend. Gates are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Guests are encouraged to wear ”their best, most outlandish outfits and ring in the new year in style.”
Tenacious D
Jack Black and Kyle Gass will rock the Virgin Hotels for performances on Friday, Dec. 30 at 9:00 p.m. and then on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 10:00 p.m. Tickets are available via AXS and start at $75.
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars will be conjuring some “24K Magic” at Park MGM. The pop and R&B superstar will perform at Dolby Live on Friday, Dec. 30, and on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 9:00 p.m. VIP and luxury packages are available at the MGM Resorts website, so take a look now if you don’t want to get “Locked Out Of Heaven.”
Kevin Hart
Comedian Kevin Hart will be holding a “New Year’s Eve Experience” at Resorts World. The shows will be on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets to the special event are available at the Resorts World Las Vegas website.