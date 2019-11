LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One Las Vegas family has perfected that path to earning a college scholarship through sports.

The sports bloodline starts with mom, dad, and then becomes quite the family plan. Derek and Julie Thomas were a match made in hoops heaven. Soon, they’d build a division one dynasty. The three daughters of ‘Team Thomas’ have ten high school state championships rings between them.

8 News Now Sports Anchor Jon Tritsch has the story.