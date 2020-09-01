Vegas Chamber, US Bank launch free coaching and growth program

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Chamber and U.S. Bank have partnered to create a new program aimed at helping members realize their goals and achieve them through business coaching, planning and execution.

The U.S. Bank Coaching and Growth Center will offer personal and professional development coaching to Vegas Chamber members. The Chamber says goals coaches are U.S. Bank employees trained in behavioral science and goal achievement.

Members and their employees will have exclusive free access to one-on-one coaching sessions, at the Chamber office or virtually.

The Vegas Chamber says it is the first chamber in the country to offer free U.S. Bank goals coaching to its members.

As the economy recovers from the impacts of COVID-19, small businesses are seeking resources that can help them find new ways to grow.

“As businesses recover from the negative impacts of COVID-19, this exclusive professional and personal coaching program through U.S. Bank gives Vegas Chamber members a competitive edge in revitalizing their operations and rebuilding a thriving business,” said Mary Beth Sewald, president and CEO of the Vegas Chamber.